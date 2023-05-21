Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Hampton

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, according Hampton Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a man Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Milford Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

According to Hampton Police, a preliminary investigation revealed the victim, a 24-year-old Newport News man, was loading lawn equipment into a truck and trailer when someone shot at him from a moving vehicle.

Investigators said the car is possibly an older model gold or tan SUV.

The victim was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center for injuries to his hand and leg. The man is expected to recover, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and was not random. However, police have not released any suspect information at this time.