HAMPTON, Va. — A man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Hampton Sunday night.

According to Hampton Police, someone called emergency dispatchers about a shooting on Breckenridge Court at 7:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

This is the third shooting in Hampton this weekend. In that span, two men and a woman suffered serious injuries.

