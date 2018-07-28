HAMPTON, Va., (WVEC) — A 60-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot Saturday morning, police said.

Around 2:20 a.m., dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Albert E. Simpson Street, Sgt. M. J. Bond said.

Officers on scene found a man inside a residence with a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to local hospital by Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue with injuries not considered life-threatening, Bond said.

Police said the victim was inside a residence when an argument began with an unknown suspect.

The suspect had a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the area. The incident remains under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time, police said.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757 - 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip to P3Tips.com.

