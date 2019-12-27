HAMPTON, Va. —

Hampton Police Division is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a stabbing on Friday.

Police were called around 10:59 p.m. to a walk-in stabbing victim at the hospital.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, told police that he was walking near North 4th Street and Tappan Avenue when a fight with an unknown suspect began.

The man was stabbed during the fight.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are still investigating this incident.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

