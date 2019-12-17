HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are asking for your help to identify two men who robbed a convenience store on Monday night.

Officers were alerted to the robbery around 8:46 p.m. at the Love Food Mart, located in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road. Two suspects reportedly entered the business, pulled out guns and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, they fled the scene on foot.

One suspect had on a black hooded sweatshirt, while the second suspect wore a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and had on a black vest cover.

If you have any information that may help police identify these robbers, you're asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.