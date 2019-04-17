HAMPTON, Va. — Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspect or suspects who shot a man in Hampton on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police received a call about a shooting that had happened at the W and W Market, located in the 900 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

Arriving officers found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators learned the victim had been standing outside the business when a dark-colored vehicle approached him and someone inside opened fire. The vehicle then fled northbound on LaSalle Avenue.

The shooting remains under investigation, with no suspect description available at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.