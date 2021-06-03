Police say 18-year-old man dies after being shot in Hampton

Hampton police said a shooting happened in the 1000 block of Bethel Avenue. One man who was shot died in the hospital.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are looking for answers after a man was shot inside of a home located a few blocks down from East Mercury Boulevard Friday night.

The Hampton Police Division said a call came in on Friday, March 5, around 10:45 p.m. about a shooting that happened in the 1000 block of Bethel Avenue.

When the authorities arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated but did not survive.

Police are notifying the victim's relatives.

There are no details on any possible suspects involved in the incident at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.