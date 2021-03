Hampton police said a deadly stabbing occurred at a home on the first block of Roland Drive Sunday morning.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that took place at a home located between the area of Lasalle Avenue and North King Street Sunday morning.

Hampton Police Division tweeted that it received a call Sunday, March 14 around 10:09 a.m. about someone who was stabbed in the first block of Roland Drive.

Officers said a man died there, on the scene. A woman who was involved in the incident has been arrested.