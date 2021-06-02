Police say man shot while sitting in vehicle near E. Mercury Blvd. area in Hampton

Hampton Police Division is looking for the people connected to a shooting that left a 19-year-old man hurt Tuesday evening. He was shot while sitting in a vehicle.

HAMPTON, Va. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Tuesday evening, between the area of East Mercury Boulevard and Old Buckroe Road.

The Hampton Police Division said it got a call on Tuesday, June 1 just after 6:30 p.m. about a person who was found shot in the first block of Whipple Drive.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who was suffering gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

According to the police investigation, the man was sitting in his vehicle in the first block of Douglas Street when he was shot.

Police have not yet determined the events that led up to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation at this time.