Police: Person injured after vehicle crash on Neil Armstrong Pkwy. in Hampton

Hampton police said a vehicle crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of Neil Armstrong Parkway and Hardy Cash Drive. Someone was injured in the incident.

A person was left hurt after being in a vehicle crash in Hampton Tuesday night.

Hampton Police Division tweeted that it received a call just after 9:45 p.m. about a vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Hardy Cash Drive and Neil Armstrong Parkway.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash they found someone who was suffering from injuries. There's no word on the person's current condition.

Officials shut down the northbound lanes of Neil Armstrong Pkwy and the 64W offramp. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

