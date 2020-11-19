Police search for person who shot man and his dog in Hampton

The victim is expected to be OK. His dog was rushed to an emergency vet and its status is not known at this time.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help after a man and his pet dog were both shot in Hampton on Wednesday afternoon.

The Hampton Police Division said the shooting was reported at about 3:19 p.m. in the 300 block of Webster Street. Investigators say a 62-year-old man was working on a home in the area when he got into a confrontation with an unknown suspect.

That's when the suspect shot the man and his dog. The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while his dog was rushed to an emergency vet. The dog's status is not known at this time.

Police are still working to determine a motive for this shooting, and currently do not have any suspect information available.