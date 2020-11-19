Police search for person who shot man and his dog in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help after a man and his pet dog were both shot in Hampton on Wednesday afternoon.
The Hampton Police Division said the shooting was reported at about 3:19 p.m. in the 300 block of Webster Street. Investigators say a 62-year-old man was working on a home in the area when he got into a confrontation with an unknown suspect.
That's when the suspect shot the man and his dog. The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while his dog was rushed to an emergency vet. The dog's status is not known at this time.
Police are still working to determine a motive for this shooting, and currently do not have any suspect information available.
If you know anything that could help investigators, you're asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.