HAMPTON, Va., (WVEC) — A 16-year-old girl was shot in a Hampton neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.
The shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Shelton Road, Cpl. Ashley Jenrette said in a news release.
The girl was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police are now searching for the suspect, tweeting out surveillance images of the alleged shooter and possible vehicle that was involved:
The motive of the shooting is not known at this time.
If you or anyone you know has information about this incident, contact Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.