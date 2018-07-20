HAMPTON, Va., (WVEC) — A 16-year-old girl was shot in a Hampton neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Shelton Road, Cpl. Ashley Jenrette said in a news release.

The girl was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police are now searching for the suspect, tweeting out surveillance images of the alleged shooter and possible vehicle that was involved:

Help police identify the suspect in connection with shooting that occurred this afternoon in the 500 block of Shelton Road. https://t.co/s8Lvy3N5Yv pic.twitter.com/vraQnqcIq6 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) July 20, 2018

The motive of the shooting is not known at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information about this incident, contact Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

© 2018 WVEC