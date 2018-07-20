HAMPTON, Va., (WVEC) — A 16-year-old girl was shot in a Hampton neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Shelton Road, Cpl. Ashley Jenrette said in a news release.

The girl was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police are now searching for the suspect, tweeting out surveillance images of the alleged shooter and possible vehicle that was involved:

The motive of the shooting is not known at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information about this incident, contact Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

