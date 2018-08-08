HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Hampton are asking for the public's help to identify the person who made a bomb threat on Wednesday.

Authorities received a report of a potential bomb threat around 11:30 a.m. at the General District Courthouse in the 200 block of North King Street. Investigators say the unknown suspect contacted the court and made an alleged threat to the courthouse.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, and police and fire crews conducted a sweep of the courthouse. No suspicious devices were found.

Threatening to Bomb is a class (5) felony that can carry a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $2,500.

If you know anything about this incident, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

