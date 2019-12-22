HAMPTON, Va. —

The Hampton Police Division is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a business robbery on Sunday.

Police communications received a call of a robbery around 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Queen Street.

Police said a man entered the business with a knife and demanded money.

The man left the business with cash and ran toward Salters Creek Road.

The suspect is a white man, about 250 pounds. He was wearing a blue hoodie, light-colored blue jeans, red gloves, and a gray scarf over his face.

There are no photos of the suspect available at this time, police said.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

