Police: Several injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash in Hampton

The accident happened at Victoria Boulevard and Kecoughtan Road. Police said to avoid the area.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is working a crash where several injuries are reported on Friday.

The multi-vehicle accident happened at Victoria Boulevard and Kecoughtan Road, according to a tweet.

Police said drivers should avoid the area.

Hampton police did not say how many people were injured in the crash, but only told us that none of the injures were life-threatening. They do still consider this a serious accident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information comes in.