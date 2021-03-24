Police: Woman faces DWI, other charges after causing deadly crash on Interstate 64 in Hampton

State troopers said Zariah Darden, 21, was going more than 100 mph before she hit Brandon Chandler's truck. Chandler, 36, of Williamsburg, died at the hospital.

HAMPTON, Va. — State troopers said a man died at the hospital Wednesday after a woman who was driving more than 100 mph on Interstate 64 hit his pickup truck, pushing it off the roadway, and into a truck.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said the crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate near the Hampton Roads center Parkway overpass.

Anaya said Zariah Leanna Darden, 21, of the 3800 block of Roads View Ave. in Hampton was trying to change lanes around other vehicles when she hit the truck being driven by Brandon Scott Chandler, 36, of Williamsburg.

Darden's car spun out several times before it hit the Jersey wall. Anaya said Darden started running down the interstate in an attempt to get away. Troopers stopped her.

Chandler died at Riverside Regional Medical Center from his injuries.

Darden faces charges for the following:

DWI (1st offense)

Hit and run (Felony)

Possession of marijuana

No insurance

Expired registration

Anaya said more charges could come after troopers consult with the Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.