HAMPTON, Va. — Time is running out for those of you who still need to register to vote, so the Hampton branch of the NAACP and Hampton Chapter of the Links are teaming up to make sure everyone is ready to cast their ballots on election day.

"Tomorrow's the deadline, October the 15th," Hampton NAACP president Gaylene Kanoyton said. "We have to go where they are."

The groups are hosting a pop-up voter registration drive in Hampton on Monday night. The goal is to target young people.

"Everyone's voices need to be heard and they have a voice," Kanoyton said. "We want to make sure their voices are exercised at the poll and they understand the importance of exercising their right to vote."

Kanoyton said even if you aren't 18 years old just yet, you still might be eligible to register.

"The most important thing is that if you have a 17-year-old that will be 18 by November 5th, they can register to vote by tomorrow, as well," she said.

The pop-up voter registration drive is at 5 p.m. at Wing Bistro on Executive Drive in Hampton. It ends at 7 p.m.

Kanoyton said everyone is invited to come out and get registered. They'll also help you update your voter registration information; for example, if you changed addresses.

"I think they like that we come to them, and we give them the convenience of registering to vote," she said. "But it gives us the opportunity to have a personal conversation, as well, on why it's important; And with everything that's going on in the climate right now, this election we have in Virginia is very important and the next election and elections beyond are going to be very important."

