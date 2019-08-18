HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton NAACP held a prayer vigil to commemorate the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in 1619 at Hampton's Point Comfort.

They were stolen by English privateers from a Spanish ship and brought to what is present-day Fort Monroe to be sold.

There are several events taking place this week remembering the "20 and Odd" Africans who arrived on the White Lion 400 years ago.

For more information on events to commemorate the arrival of the first Africans to British America:

