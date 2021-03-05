President Joe Biden, First Lady to visit Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Friday

The President and the First Lady will meet with airmen and soldiers during their stop in Hampton Roads.

HAMPTON, Va. — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Friday.

The President and the First Lady will meet with airmen and soldiers, according to a news release.

This is the second visit President Biden has made to Hampton Roads. Biden and the First Lady made several stops in Hampton Roads earlier this month as part of the White House's Getting America Back on Track Tour.

They stopped in Yorktown and visited a fifth-grade classroom at Yorktown Elementary School. They also visited the Tidewater Community College Portsmouth campus.

“We are privileged to host President Biden and the First Lady to talk to them about what makes the JBLE community unique,” said Col Clint Ross, JBLE installation commander. “We provide mission-ready expeditionary airmen and soldiers in support of joint and combined operations worldwide. It’s an honor to showcase our people and some of our mission capabilities to the president, first-hand.”