Hampton health officials warn of raccoon testing positive for rabies

The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts said the raccoon was "involved in an incident" with several dogs in the 400 block of Cynthia Drive on March 17.

HAMPTON, Va. — Health officials are alerting residents in the Northampton section of the City of Hampton about a raccoon that tested positive for the rabies virus.

The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts said the raccoon was "involved in an incident" with several dogs in the 400 block of Cynthia Drive on March 17. All dogs involved are being treated and have received their rabies booster shots.

The health department is asking anyone with information regarding exposure to this animal (bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is urged to call the Environmental Health Office of the Hampton and Peninsula Health Department at (757) -727-1172. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact the Hampton Animal Response Office at (757) 727-6111.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it, according to health officials.

The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva and brain of rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound, eye, nose, or mouth.

As always, it's important to keep your pets vaccinated and avoid any contact with wild animals.