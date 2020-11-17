Racist graffiti at Fort Monroe under investigation

Multiple buildings were targeted, including the historic fort's granite walls. The graffiti included racial slurs.

HAMPTON, Va. — Authorities in Hampton are looking for the person or people responsible for spray painting vulgar, racist graffiti at historic Fort Monroe.

Members of the Fort Monroe Authority reported the graffiti to the Hampton Police Division on Monday morning. Multiple buildings were targeted, including the fort's granite walls. The graffiti included racial slurs.

Phyllis Terrell, the Director of Communications at Fort Monroe, described the graffiti as "reprehensible," and that they hoped to prosecute the people responsible with the fullest extent of the law.

Crews have since gone out to carefully clean up and remove the graffiti.

There's no word on any possible suspects at this time.

This isn't the first incident of vandalism at the historic landmark with buildings dating back to the 1800s.

Earlier this year, a Robert E. Lee marker was tagged with "BLM" as part of racial unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. Before that in December 2019, parts of the buildings were also tagged on with graffiti.