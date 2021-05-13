Red Cross helping adult, three children after Hampton house fire

A tweet from the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue said nobody was hurt in the blaze. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

HAMPTON, Va. — One adult and three children are getting help from the Red Cross after a fire damaged their Hampton home.

A tweet from the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue said the house caught fire around 1:37 p.m. Thursday.

The home is in the 3900 block of Shell Road, which is in Downtown Hampton near Eason Park.

Teams rushed to the scene and were able to quickly put out the fire, but the house was still damaged.

The tweet said nobody was hurt in the blaze.

Officials didn't share a cause for the fire, and said they were still investigating it.