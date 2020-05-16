Retired Hampton Fire and Rescue K9 Taylor passes away

"Taylor was a special dog, who will be missed by her family and department. Rest easy beautiful girl."

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue announced on its Facebook page that its retired K9 Taylor passed away on Friday.

Taylor served with the division until her retirement in 2019.

Taylor, a black labrador retriever, joined the division in 2008 as an accelerant-detection K9.

She was partnered with fire investigator Gomes in her entire career, according to the post.

Taylor held the accolade of being the longest-serving accelerant K9 in Hampton Roads.

"Taylor was a special dog, who will be missed by her family and department. Rest easy beautiful girl," Hampton fire division said.

The post had more than 300 reactions and comments on the fire division's Facebook page.

Many commenters sent their condolences to the division.

One commenter said "Thank you K9 Taylor for your service, job well done. Rest in peace."