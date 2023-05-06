Return of Hampton air show is 'great for the city'

The Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show is at Joint Base Langley Eustis this weekend and it's free to attend.

HAMPTON, Va. — Scores of people showed up at Joint Base Langley Eustis for a Hampton Roads favorite. This weekend, The Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show returned to Hampton.

Hampton mayor Donnie Tuck said the air show is a big draw for families in the area. He noted it’s back in the city for the first time in 5 years.

“I think it’s absolutely great for the city and for the community," Tuck said. “The fact that we’re bringing the air show back - because you hear about it being in other localities but to finally bring it back here after about five years is really wonderful.”

The event features flight demonstrations, aircraft displays on the tarmac, aviation and STEM exhibits, and vendors. Saturday morning kicked off with skydivers. The US Air Force Thunderbirds are the headlining act.

Husband and wife, Sean and Linda Phillips said they would have liked for the air show to return much sooner but they are glad it’s finally back in Hampton.

“The air show is awesome! Who wouldn’t come out to an air show? Now they haven’t had it for a couple of years so I think it’s going to be a big day," Sean Phillips said. “It’s unfortunate the pandemic kind of did some things but I think we’re getting past that. Hopefully, people are moving forward and we’ll have a great day today.”

Linda Phillips said the event is not only about seeing an exciting show - it’s also about supporting and celebrating the county’s armed forces

"He’s prior Air Force. So we still have a little blue in our blood," Linda Phillips said. "[I] Just retired from the Army but we’re still loving the military. Just love supporting our military.”