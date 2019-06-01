St. George Brewing Company hasn’t poured as many beers as it used to.

It’s one of many small businesses feeling the impact of the government shutdown. The brewery is just down the street from the NASA Langley Research Center. Many NASA Langley employees are currently furloughed, along with 800,000 other federal employees who don’t know when they’ll see their next paycheck.

The brewery, a place many NASA Langley employees frequent after work, is suffering without its customer base.

Bartender Jami Dyess has noticed the impact of the shutdown for the past couple of weeks.

“We have noticed that the crowds are not coming in,” said Dyess.

The mom of two relies on tips to make ends meet.

“Right now, money's tight,” said Dyess.

“People are worried about their income.”

William Spence, the owner of the brewery, said the loss of their customer base has led to a 25 percent drop in sales for two weeks.

“It does make a difference. If they’re not coming in to the center to work, they’re not gonna be coming in here,” said Spence.

“I hope that the government gets resolved under the present situation and everybody starts coming back to work and they have the income to come here and enjoy a beer.”

Dyess said the longer the government shutdown continues, the more she’ll struggle to get by.

"I have two kids that I paid for Christmas and I’m still paying that off like everybody else, I have bills,” said Dyess.

