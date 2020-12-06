Robert E. Lee sign at Hampton's historic Fort Monroe vandalized

The letters "BLM" were spray-painted on the sign that sits in front of a building that houses the National Park Services.

HAMPTON, Va. — A historical marker in front of the former quarters of Confederate General Robert E. Lee at Fort Monroe was vandalized with spray paint.

The letters "BLM" were spray-painted on the sign that sits in front of a building that houses the National Park Services.

Phyllis Terrell, a spokeswoman for Fort Monroe, confirmed the sign and nearby street were vandalized.

The sign sits across the Casemate Museum at 20 Bernard Road.

On Friday morning, the marker was removed and the street was being cleaned.

Hampton Police Division said officers are currently at the scene taking a report.