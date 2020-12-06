x
Robert E. Lee sign at Hampton's historic Fort Monroe vandalized

The letters "BLM" were spray-painted on the sign that sits in front of a building that houses the National Park Services.
Credit: Niko Clemmons / 13News Now

HAMPTON, Va. — A historical marker in front of the former quarters of Confederate General Robert E. Lee at Fort Monroe was vandalized with spray paint.

Phyllis Terrell, a spokeswoman for Fort Monroe, confirmed the sign and nearby street were vandalized.

The sign sits across the Casemate Museum at 20 Bernard Road.

On Friday morning, the marker was removed and the street was being cleaned.

Hampton Police Division said officers are currently at the scene taking a report.

This isn't the first incident of vandalism at the historic landmark with buildings dating back to the 1800s.

In December 2019, parts of the buildings were tagged on with graffiti

Credit: Niko Clemmons / 13News Now
A street near the Casemate Museum at Fort Monroe was also tagged with the letters "BLM." Crews are now cleaning up the graffiti. (June 12, 2020)

