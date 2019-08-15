HAMPTON, Va. — A massive motorhome was stolen just ahead of the Hampton Roads Convention Center RV show on Tuesday.

Dodd RV posted on facebook claiming a new Tiffin allegro 33 AA motorhome was stolen from the Hampton convention center parking lot.

In the post, the company said the motorhome has a paper transport tag on the back only. It's a Virginia transport tag with the number 36249T. The vehicle serial number ends 7525.

Officials think the RV could be somewhere in Virginia Beach or the surrounding area.

According to Dodd RV's website, the RV is worth over $275,000! The motorhome is 35'2" in length and has a red and gray exterior.

Dodd RV is asking anyone with information to call the Hampton or Virginia Beach police immediately or to call them in Yorktown at 757-833-3633.

The Hampton Roads Convention Center RV show is being held all weekend. It's Virginia’s largest summer RV liquidation sale, and RV RV dealers clearing inventory at season low prices to make room for next year’s new models.

