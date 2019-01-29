HAMPTON, Va. — Coliseum Central is arguably one of the busiest areas in Hampton.

It's Hampton’s main commercial district, but it can also get congested at times. Drivers said traffic can be a big concern, and traffic at times can mean accidents.

Car crashes have gone up over the last several years at one Hampton's busiest intersections.

According to the DMV's Traffic Records Electronic Data System, TREDS, there were 56 accidents on or around Mercury Boulevard and Coliseum Drive last year. That's up from 47 in 2016 and the most since 2015.

These numbers reflect the area between Verizon and Pomoco Nissan. Go back a little further there were only 41 crashes in 2014.

Carrie Ogle has lived in Hampton six years. She said she's always noticed problems in this area.

“The lights are short, there’s not enough time to get through the lights and the interchange is not directionally proportional,” Ogle said.

13News Now reached out to city leaders to see if they are considering improving the intersection. We are waiting to hear back from them.

Drivers are now searching for solutions to bring those numbers down and keep drivers safe.

“They should change how long the lights are open and give enough time for drivers to get through it when two cars get through the lights already change,” Ogle said.