Hampton woman leads authorities on high-speed chase

A 32-year-old Hampton woman faces several charges following a high-speed chase Monday morning.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police said a woman led authorities on a vehicle pursuit across two cities Monday morning.

At around 7:15 a.m., a Virginia Marine Officer saw a 2001 Dodge minivan traveling westbound at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and stop. Police said the driver made an illegal U-turn and entered I-664 northbound. Virginia State Police were called for assistance with the pursuit.

The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Sarah Freeman, of Hampton, exited I-664 onto I-64 westbound, taking the Mercury exit. Freeman continued down Mercury Boulevard making another U-turn in an attempt to enter the interstate again. Officials tried to stop Freeman from entering the interstate, when she struck two marked vehicles, lost control of her vehicle, and crashed. Freeman was taken into custody without incident.

Freeman was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Freeman faces the following charges:

Driving under the influence of drugs

Felony elude

Assault

Driving while suspended