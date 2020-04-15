Search underway for suspect connected to Hampton homicide

Police are looking for Kantrell Deshun Thompson, 28, who they believe was involved in a man's murder on Marcella Road in Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are searching for a man they believe was involved in a homicide in Hampton.

Authorities began investigating the scene of a car crash on Tuesday evening where a person was found dead with gunshot wounds.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of a car crash in a parking lot in the 200 block of Marcella Road around 8:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, police are searching for 28-year-old Kantrell Deshun Thompson who is wanted for murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say the victim has not been positively identified at this time.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.