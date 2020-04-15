Search underway for suspect connected to Hampton homicide

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are searching for a man they believe was involved in a homicide in Hampton.
Authorities began investigating the scene of a car crash on Tuesday evening where a person was found dead with gunshot wounds.
According to police, officers were called to the scene of a car crash in a parking lot in the 200 block of Marcella Road around 8:48 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers arrived to find a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Now, police are searching for 28-year-old Kantrell Deshun Thompson who is wanted for murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police say the victim has not been positively identified at this time.
The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.