HAMPTON, Va. — The Crabtown Seafood Festival is back!

On August 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seafood vendors, fishing boats and educational bay exhibits will line Hampton's downtown waterfront.

The festival honors Hampton's history as a town built by the seafood industry.

Crabtown will bring food vendors, nautical art and live music to the river walkway from Mill Point Park to Carousel Park.