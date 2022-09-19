Several displaced after house fire in Hampton, officials say

No one was hurt, but two adults and four children were displaced due to the damage.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Fire & Rescue was on the scene of a house fire that left several people displaced Monday morning.

According to a tweet from the fire department, crews responded to a home on the 3600 block of Matoaka Road shortly before 7 a.m.

That's in the Wythe section of the city, not far from Armstrong Park.

When firefighters got there, they found heavy fire. Photos from the scene show firefighters up on the second floor, dealing with flames near some windows, and heavy smoke coming from the roof.

No one was hurt, but two adults and four children were displaced due to the damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.