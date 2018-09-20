HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC — The Kiwanis Clubs of Division 13 is hosting its 8th Annual Shag at the Foodbank Seafood Festival.

Kiwanis members will also have a food drive at the event, which will be at the Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula.

The festival is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at 2401 Aluminum Ave.

Nixon Catering will be serving all-you-can-eat seafood. Menu items include steamed shrimp, crab bites, fried oysters, fried fish, oysters on a half shell, steamed clams, clam chowder, fried scallops, pork BBQ, baked beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, and buttered potatoes.

On the music side, Bill Deal’s Original Rhondels will provide entertainment.

Attendees are encouraged to donate canned tuna/chicken to the food bank.

Tickets are $40 per person in advance, $50 at the door. Click here for tickets.

