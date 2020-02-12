Man seriously hurt in shooting near the Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating after an adult man was shot near the Hampton Coliseum on Tuesday night.
Officers were first called around 6:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive. Police say the man has very serious injuries and is fighting for his life.
There's no word on any suspect information at this time, and the circumstances surrounding this shooting is currently under investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also report a tip online at P3Tips.com.