Softball game aims to 'Stop the Violence' and unite Peninsula, Southside

HAMPTON, Va. — Community advocates are taking the fight against crime to the ball diamond.

On Saturday, groups from across the region will play in an anti-violence softball game in Hampton.

In sports, it takes a team to win.

That’s a message Chris Moore hopes to get across.

Moore is the founder of "Bagz4daKidz," an outreach program against youth gun violence out of Newport News.

“We’re trying to show them it’s alright to be cool with the guys across the water," he said.

He’s teaming up with other anti-violence groups from the Peninsula and the Southside for the third annual "Hood Celebrity Stop the Violence, Put the Guns Down!" softball game at Briarfield Park.

The goal is to show young people the power of unity in the 757.

“It actually brings awareness to the crime while at the same time, it builds bonds," said community advocate Darrell Redmond.

Redmond’s "GiveBack2daBlock" is based in Portsmouth.

He said gun violence travels from city to city, so it makes sense for groups working in crime reduction to show communities can come together even if they’re on different sides of the tracks.

"Often when we talk about community, we often leave out unity and that’s what the greatest part about community is working together," said Redmond.

Hampton-based advocate BJ Estes said the message is necessary because there are too many "beefs" between neighborhoods.

“These kids nowadays are actually creating gangs off streets and neighborhoods, not like real official gangs, so it is a problem," said Estes.

The event will also feature resources for mental health and people impacted by gun violence, along with appearances by local star athletes and artists.

Moore, Redmond and Estes all spent time in prison, and now dedicate their lives to helping communities.

They say nothing is more important than getting the next generation into a scoring position.

“To do anything and everything, we can do to deter them from gun violence or going down that lifestyle and wrong path," said Moore.