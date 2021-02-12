Searching for answers: Hampton mother puts billboard up one year after her son was killed

Dana Paul has been trying to find a sign as to what happened to her son, Joshua, when he was shot and killed in November 2020. So, she decided to put one up herself.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police say they found 31-year-old Joshua Paul with a single gunshot wound along Bagnall Road. He later died at the hospital.

Now, more than a year later, detectives still haven't made an arrest.

This inability to get justice has been troubling Joshua's mother, Dana Paul, for the past year.

Dana Paul has taken the past several months moment by moment, hoping each day she finds some information on who is responsible for the death of her son.

"We're hoping someone will speak out," said Paul.

You may recall, 13News Now sat down with Paul and her husband, Walter Strickland in November 2020, shortly after her son was killed. They offered a $10,000 reward for anyone with information.

Now, in a desperate search for answers, they doubled the reward and even put up a billboard with Joshua's face and information on it.

You can find it along East Brambleton Avenue near the intersection where it crosses Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

Drivers hustling and bustling down that road may not notice some of the signs right in front of them, but Paul hopes someone takes notice.

A sign towering over hundreds of drivers a day, a 20-thousand-dollar reward, and a promise from a Norfolk detective...these are now the last strings of hope she is holding onto.

"I want to make sure I cover every basis to be doing everything I need to do as a mother." Paul then paused and sobbed, saying, "I just want to be able to protect my son, even though he's not here."

As everyone driving down Brambleton Avenue rushes to their next destination, Paul hopes someone slows down enough to see Joshua's face and helps bring her and her family peace.

"I'm just asking anyone to speak out not just for the sake of a reward, but for the sake of just doing the right thing," said Paul as she stood in front of the billboard.

Joshua Paul leaves behind two young children who just celebrated their birthdays without their father.