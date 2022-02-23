Hampton Police Division: Stabbing leaves one dead, one injured

Police say the homicide appears to be domestic-related, but it's an ongoing investigation.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating after a stabbing left one person dead and another person injured.

A statement from the division said that they received a call that incident had happened at 1:03 a.m. this morning on the 400 block of Reed Street.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year old man who had died at the scene. They also found a woman with injuries, and she was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

At this time, there is no further information on their identities or her condition.

The initial investigation revealed that the stabbing was likely domestic-related and happened during a fight in the home.

The exact motive is still not known, and there is no further suspect information.