HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police and the Hampton Fire Department is investigating a serious crash on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Hampton fire said the accident happened on I-64 westbound just after the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel near Mallory. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m.

State police said the driver of a dump truck suffered a medical emergency, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver was taken by helicopter to Norfolk General Hospital.

Hampton Fire

"I-64 will be closed for the foreseeable future," the Hampton Fire tweet said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said that all lanes were blocked after the crash in Hampton. Traffic was being detoured at 4th View Street in Norfolk.

One lane has since reopened, according to Hampton Fire.

No further information has been released.