Suspect in high-speed fatal accident turns himself in

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police say a man wanted for a deadly high-speed crash has turned himself in.

Kalik K. Newsome is currently in custody at the Hampton City Jail, where he received no bond.

State Police say the crash happened on Interstate 64 back on February 7, 2020. That night, a trooper reportedly saw a 2017 Honda Civic speeding east with its headlights off in Hampton. The trooper tried to pull the car over, but the Civic accelerated to speeds "over 100 mph."

Then, trying to exit at Mallory Street, the vehicle flipped several times.

Newsome was ejected from the rolling Civic. Troopers found Robert Hamm II dead in the car. Investigators say they later determined Newsome had been driving the vehicle.