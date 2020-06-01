HAMPTON, Va. — Two suspects involved in a homicide in Hampton on October 19, 2020, have been apprehended, according to police.

Around 4:15 a.m., officers were sent to the 1100 block of West Pembroke Avenue. Once on the scene, officers found a man who had been shot sitting in a vehicle.

Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Gregory Blythe of Newport News. He died at the scene.

Hampton police tracked down two suspects that are accused of being involved in the homicide.

RELATED: Hampton police working to track down homicide suspects

A 27-year-old from Hampton, Linwood Ellerbee, was arrested by Fairfax Police Department in Fairfax, Virginia, on December 31, 2019, and has since been extradited back to Hampton and is in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

Tavon Maurice Wright, a 27-year-old Hampton man, was arrested on December 15, 2019, and is currently awaiting extradition.

He remains in custody in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hampton Police Division said Ellerbee and Wright had warrants on file for Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

Linwood ELLERBEE (left) and Tavon Maurice WRIGHT (right)

Hampton Police

RELATED: Man accused of abducting, robbing woman at knifepoint in Norfolk