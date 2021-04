The accident happened at the intersection of Pembroke Avenue and Grimes Road shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating a motorcycle accident involving an SUV.

Medics rushed the biker to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word at this time on what led to the crash.

The intersection has been shut down in all directions while police investigate.