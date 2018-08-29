HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — High bacteria levels were tested at Buckroe Beach in Hampton on Wednesday, but on Thursday health officials gave the all clear.

The Hampton Health Department issued a swimming advisory of the north, south and middle sections of Buckroe Beach Wednesday. A new sample taken and submitted to the lab came back clean.

The Health Department regularly monitors recreational waters for bacteria during the summer swimming season. High levels of enterococci bacteria indicate an increased health risk to recreational water users. The most common illnesses are gastrointestinal.

Signs posted at the beach notifying people about the advisory have been taken down.

