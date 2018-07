HAMPTON, Va., (WVEC) — A swimming advisory for Buckroe Beach has been lifted Saturday, the Hampton Health Department said.

The health department said bacteria levels have returned to normal.

People swimming or playing in waters with higher than normal bacteria levels have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illnesses.

