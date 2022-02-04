Teenager dies after shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead on Saturday morning.
A tweet from the division said that officers received a call about the shooting, which took place on the 500 block of Wine Street, at 2:09 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old teenage boy with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
His name is not currently being released to the public.
At this time, there is no available suspect information. If you know anything that can help police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.