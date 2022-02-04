Teenager dies after shooting in Hampton

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old teenage boy with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead on Saturday morning.

A tweet from the division said that officers received a call about the shooting, which took place on the 500 block of Wine Street, at 2:09 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old teenage boy with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

His name is not currently being released to the public.