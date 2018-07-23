HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Bill Miles and members of The Bill Miles Band wrapped up a benefit performance in the Buckroe Beach area when they spied a four-legged creature making its way along a treeline. It looked like a dog, but they quickly realized it wasn't.

"That's a big cat, dude," you could hear coming from the video Miles shot and posted on Facebook. Miles shared the post Monday with 13News Now.

The band members spotted the cat near Josh's Bar and Grill in the 1900 block of East Pembroke Avenue. The question was: What kind of cat? Was it an oversized house cat, or was it a young, wild animal, maybe a mountain lion?

Miles said they called animal control. An officer asked only if the cat seemed hurt or aggressive. Watching the video, the cat definitely didn't seem too aggressive. In fact, the big feline seemed a little playful as it rubbed some of the lower branches on the trees.

Check out Miles' video, and see what kind of animal you think it is!

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC