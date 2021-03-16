"The Living Black Wax Museum" in Hampton returning virtually

A video presentation of “Virtual Living Black Wax Museum 2021," will be shown on March 27 at 6 p.m. of African American History, portrayed by children.

HAMPTON, Va. — A local program that allows kids to learn about African American history every year through live presentations, is coming back virtually.

The Hampton History Museum and the Hampton Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated teamed up to host the “Virtual Living Black Wax Museum 2021."

As part of the exhibit, there will be a video display of children portraying important people in African American history. It will be aired on Saturday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

The children will be in a wide range of age groups from preschool to high school.

Chapter Program Director, Rebecca Wheeler Walston said, “We look forward to highlighting the valuable contributions of the African American community to American life in the fields of sports, entertainment, science, and art.”

During the presentation, you could learn about notable people such as Garrett A. Morgan, a scientist who invented the stoplight, or Charlotta Bass, the first black woman to run for national political office in the US.

You can visit the Hampton History Museum Facebook page to watch the video.