HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A threat that was found written on a wall inside one of the buildings at Thomas Nelson Community College, on Tuesday.

The threat has since been wiped clean. However, at the Hampton Campus, there is a greater police presence.

Shelby Armstrong is supposed to be focused on her Wednesday night Human Services class, but she said it’s hard not to be distracted by the unusual amount of police cars.

“I was kind of scared at first. I really didn’t want to show up today, you know, you have to take things like that really seriously,” said Armstrong.

“In this day and age, we take every threat seriously until the investigation deems it otherwise,” said Cynthia Callaway of Thomas Nelson Community College.

When the threat was made, the college immediately got proactive. They alerted their students of the threat and called in Hampton City Police and Virginia State Police for extra backup.

“I can certainly assure you that all the additional precautions are simply those precautions,” said Callaway.

During the summer there could be upwards of 400 students a day walking these grounds.

“Given the presence of police here gives me some comfort that whatever was going on is at least being taken care of at this point,” said parent, David Porco.

However, just to be extra safe Porco kept a close watch of his own in the parking lot while his daughter attended class.

“Before I drive away I want to at least have some understanding of what’s happening,” said Porco.

As for Armstrong, she said one thing students can’t do is allow this threat to interfere with what’s important.

“I tell my mom every day, ‘Hey, today I might go to school, and something might happen,’ but at the end of the day I want to get my education,” said Armstrong.

Police said this an important reminder if you see something say something. If anyone out there has any information on this case you are being asked to call Thomas Nelson Community College.

