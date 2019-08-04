HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that injured three people in Hampton early Sunday morning.

It happened at the intersection of West Mercury Boulevard and Power Plant Parkway.

Police said three men were in a car when a dark-colored car pulled up next to them and started shooting into their car.

According to police, the three men made it to the hospital and all three are now home.

The news is scary for drivers, like Jean Roach. She has lived in Hampton for more than 40 years. She said violence is getting so frequent now. She's always aware of her surroundings.

"It's just so tragic people can't drive around," Roach said. "These could be people who are innocent, minding their business."

Investigators are still looking into the motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form here or P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.00.