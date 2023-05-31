Man dead following possible hazmat situation in Hampton

Crews with the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue found a dead man inside a home. They also found items consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamines.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating a possible hazmat situation on Grimes Road Wednesday.

Public Safety Communications got a call for a medical emergency in the 600 block of Grimes Road just after 2 p.m.

Crews with the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue found a dead man inside a home. They also found items consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamines.

As a precaution, several homes nearby were evacuated and Hampton police closed Grimes Road between E. Pembroke Avenue and Kensington Drive while the investigation continues.