Man dead following possible hazmat situation in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating a possible hazmat situation on Grimes Road Wednesday.
Public Safety Communications got a call for a medical emergency in the 600 block of Grimes Road just after 2 p.m.
Crews with the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue found a dead man inside a home. They also found items consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamines.
As a precaution, several homes nearby were evacuated and Hampton police closed Grimes Road between E. Pembroke Avenue and Kensington Drive while the investigation continues.
Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia State Police hazmat team will be assisting with the investigation.