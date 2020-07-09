Trailer stolen from Hampton youth athletic association

A $500 reward is being offered to the individual who can provide information that will lead to the recovery of the trailer and its contents.

HAMPTON, Va. — A program that's given back to the Hampton community for years, is now turning to the community for help.

The Kappa Cardinals Athletic Association has taken a big hit. They said someone stole their trailer. It's used to keep all of the supplies and equipment to operate the Kappa Cardinals concession stand every Saturday during football seasons.

Pamela Cherry and Lakisha Ward said right now is normally the time they would be putting the trailer to use. Due to COVID-19, they wouldn't have been able to use it as much, but they had planned, however, to have some type of activity to bring the kids together as Governor Ralph Northam eased restrictions.

The equipment inside the trailer is what they would've used.

"That's our baby, all of our stuff is in it," Cherry said. "I was in shock, it hurt my feeling a lot."

The Kappa Cardinals Athletic Association has been a staple in the community for at least 25 years. It's part of Guide Right, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity's national program for youth.

The Hampton-Newport News (VA) Alumni Chapter attempts to embody and replicate the purpose and objectives of GUIDE RIGHT, the international service program of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Through an appointed Commission, the chapter focuses its Guide Right effort on the following objectives:



• The Encouragement of School and College Attendance

• Assist Young Men in Selecting Appropriate Careers to Fit Themselves for Life.

• The Development of Leadership Qualities.

• The ACHIEVEMENT of Academic Success.

• The Provision of a Respite from the Drudgery of the Street through Wholesome Recreational Activity.

The program offers football, basketball, cheering, mentoring, and tutoring.

Ward said every penny raised at the concession stand is used to buy uniforms, equipment, supplies, and other necessities for the kids.

"To come in the neighborhood we desire to serve and take something that's meant to serve the neighborhood is heartbreaking," Ward said.

The Kappa Cardinals have lost anywhere between $8,000 and $9,000. The program's deputy commissioner is offering a $500 reward to the individual who can provide information that will lead to the recovery of the trailer and its contents.

Ward and Cherry said this may have slowed them down, but it won't stop them. Now, they hope the community has the kids' backs.

"We've found ourselves in an unfortunate situation. However, we have grown and this will not stop our program from growing," Ward said.